'Akufo-Addo didn't start Kumasi International Airport project, its Mahama' – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu under the Mahama administration has slammed the NPP government not to dare claim ownership of the Kumasi International Airport project.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said former President John Dramani Mahama started and completed phase one of the project in 2014.

According to him, anyone who makes contrary claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated the project is a liar.

“Disregard any claim that the Kumasi International Airport project is an initiative of President Akufo-Addo. It is a blatant lie,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu explains in his post on Facebook.

According to him, former President John Mahama found and had Parliament approve € 66.35 million ($77.977 million) from Banco Santander S.A of Spain for Phase 2 comprising a modern, 1 million passenger a year capacity Terminal building with three Airbridges, multiple service facilities and the extension of the runway to 2,300 meters to accommodate larger aircraft in 2016.

Find more in the post by Felix Kwakye Ofosu below: