Bawumia joins Salvation Army Ghana Church to celebrate Centenary Anniversary

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in attendance on Sunday when the Salvation Army Ghana Church marked its 100 years anniversary in Ghana.

The Salvation Army Ghana Church which was set up in Ghana at Agona Duakwa in 1922 is having its Centenary Celebration this year.

Over the past decades, the Salvation Army Ghana has grown to become one of the most impactful churches in the country, with about 127 branches around the country.

The Vice President agreed to be the special guest and showed up dressed all white.

In a post on his Facebook page after the celebration, the Vice President praised the Salvation Army Ghana Church for the many positive impacts it has made in Ghana over the past ten decades.

“The Salvation Army has also made significant contributions towards the development of our country, especially in the education and health sectors, having built a number of schools and health facilities.

“On the occasion of its 100th Anniversary, I congratulate the Salvation Army Ghana for the positive impact they have made on our country,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia posted on his Facebook page.