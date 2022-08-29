He is a man of many parts — Mahama’s Aide eulogises Tsatsu Tsikata

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has lauded Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata for his leading role in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Miss Bawa, the seasoned lawyer's outstanding devotional contributions have significantly impacted the entire Ghanaian justice system.

On the occasion of the NDC's 30th anniversary, a female lawyer praised lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata for his humility, sincerity and love for humanity.

“We are even richer in knowledge and privileged to have as Guest Speaker the Venerable Lawyer, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata who surprisingly enjoys referring to me as his Niece and literally love referring to him as Uncle T! I don't consider myself worthy enough to refer to him as Mr, Lawyer or even Prof.

“He is a Man of many parts. Truly he means different things to different people. Today, permit me to celebrate this great Man, a legal colossus, for his humility of spirit, his sincerity and his love for humanity,” she said.

She adds “we are blessed in Ghana to have such of his like, few nations have a Socrates to celebrate. God bless you Tsatsu, God bless the NDC and God bless you Mother Ghana.”

Tsatsu Tsikata is an eminent and accomplished Ghanaian legal luminary and academic who is highly regarded for his legal acumen.

The 71-year-old is a prominent NDC member and legal counsel.