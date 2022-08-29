The youths are depressed — Mahama urges Akufo-Addo to solve economic mess

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government for failing to rescue the economy and instil hope in the youth.

The former president claimed that the country's youths have completely lost hope in the current government as a result of the current economic crisis.

Mr. Mahama said in a speech at this year's Odambea festival in Saltpond, Western Region, on Saturday, August 27, that a higher percentage of youths are unemployed even after graduating with higher degrees, making them apathetic to voting.

“It is often said the youth are the future leaders of this country. As was said, not only this traditional area but the whole of Ghana has more than 60 of the population being young people.

“Unfortunately, a lot of Young people are beginning to despair for the lack of avenues for self-advancement. A lot of people finish school and for many years, they have to sit at home without employment,” he remarked.

The 2016/2020 NDC presidential candidate further emphasised that “currently, our country’s economy is in dire straits. And it gives cause for despair. A lot of young people come to me and they say they don’t see why every four years they have to queue to vote. When they don’t see any change in their lives.”

The former President has assured the youths that when he is re-elected in 2024, he will do his best to restore the lost hope in the economy and address the needs of the youths.

“That is why as leaders of this country, we need to sit up because one of the most dangerous things will be for our young people to lose faith in our democracy. Once they lose faith in our democracy, and they don’t believe that our democratic governance opens enough opportunities for them, we will be in a very bad place.

“For us in the opposition, we will criticise when it is necessary and offer suggestions when it is necessary. When we offer suggestions, we do so in good faith. Not because we want to subvert the government,” he said.