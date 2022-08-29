'Ghanaians waiting for NDC to change the pitiable fortunes, unprecedented economic tailspin of runaway inflation' —- Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo administration has done nothing more than led the country into a pitiful and unfortunate situation.

He claims the hardship in the country has seen Ghanaians yearning for the return of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mahama indicated on Sunday, August 28 at a conference organized for NDC lawyers as part of its 30th anniversary, that the country's economic fortunes are deteriorating every day under the current administration, citing the Cedi depreciation rate and high inflation rate as examples.

“Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to restore hope and turn the fortunes of our motherland around from the pitiable state in which we currently find ourselves. At this time, Ghana our motherland is in deep crisis. Our economy is in a dire situation.

“Our economic fortunes deteriorate with every passing day. Ghana is facing an unprecedented economic tailspin of runaway inflation, which is currently measured at above 30%; [and] a fast depreciating currency," he noted.

The NDC's 2020 presidential candidate says the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has been the worst government in the fourth republic.

“Let me add without equivocation that [this is] the government that has proven to be the greatest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. By current indices, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government remains the worst ever in the history of our 4th Republic,” Mr. Mahama emphasised.