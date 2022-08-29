ModernGhana logo
So far so good, Free SHS and Free TVET alleviating the burdens of families — Bawumia

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has lauded the NPP government's achievements.

The current administration, according to the Vice President, has performed admirably in terms of implementing social intervention policies to alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia said this at the centennial anniversary inauguration of Accra Senior High School that their performance had been the best in Ghana's history.

“Despite economic hardships from covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many people forget the excellent things our administration has done,” he remarked

He adds “we have achieved many significant things, which are firsts in the history of our country.”

The Vice President noted that the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education in the country has alleviated the suffering of families.

“So far so good, the Free SHS and the Free TVET are benefitting tens and thousands of many Ghanaian young children and alleviating the burdens of families.

“As a result of Free SHS, more girls have enrolled and there is now significant gender parity in the enrollment of Free SHS,” Dr. Bawumia emphasised.

