We'll get to the bottom of the matter — Police probe intruder devoured by lion at Accra Zoo

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the death of an unidentified middle-aged man at the Accra Zoo.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, August 28, when the said intruder was alleged to have broken into the lion's enclosure.

According to reports, the unknown intruder was attacked and killed by one of the two lions when he attempted to steal one of the cubs.

Ghana police Sevice in a statement said it has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man.

It continues “the police are working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident.”

The Forestry Commission, in a release dated August 28 has also dispelled fears that the lions have escaped from their enclosure.

“We wish to confirm that the lion, the lioness and the two (2) cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo.

“Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo,” a portion reads.

It continues “the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission Hon. Benito Owusu Bio and John Allotey respectively, have visited the Zoo this afternoon to ensure all facilities remain secure.”