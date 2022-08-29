'We don't need politicians to head security ministries' — Security Expert 

A security Threat Analyst on Sunday said in view of the volatile security situation in Africa, it does not make “security sense” to appoint politicians and businessmen to head security ministries.

Mr George Dosoo Doyen, also an Executive Director of the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, said “As long as this continues, Africa will still be down there when it comes to the security ladder,” he stressed.

On the contrary, Mr Doyen noted that in most advanced and western nations like the United States and the United Kingdom, persons heading either the Interior Ministry or the Homeland Security were persons with security background or five-star generals, with deep knowledge and experience in security matters, and not just politicians.

Mr Doyen made these remarks when speaking at the 15th graduation and fifth anniversary of the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, in Accra, on Saturday.

He said terrorism in Africa concerned everyone, therefore, it would require every citizen’s vigilance and sense of responsibility to halt the threat.

He observed that factors such as authoritative governance and pervasive corruption and bribery mostly fuelled terrorist attacks in Africa, thus, underscoring the need to address such threats.

The Executive Director admonished the graduands to work collaboratively with their colleagues and leverage their new skills and knowledge acquired in professional private investigations, cyber and digital forensics, and corporate security management to combat crime and other fraudulent activities on the continent.

In all, 93 graduands drawn from eight African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, South Sudan, Botswana, Liberia and Lesotho received certificates and diplomas after months of intensive academic work.

Mr Maxwell Caleb Nortey-Newman, a Certified Fraud Examiner and Forensic Professional speaking on the topic “Mitigating Fraud related Crime: The Role of Citizens” said fraud had moved from the traditional mode to online settings.

He advised every citizen to be well-versed in the new methods and strategies to avoid being defrauded.

He mentioned some new fraud methods such as identity fraud, imposter scams, credit and debit card fraud, mortgage and loan fraud, employment scams, tax fraud and Ponzi schemes.

