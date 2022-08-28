Police suspend sexy officers in viral Tiktok video

28.08.2022 LISTEN

Some two Supernumerary Police Officers have been suspended by the Nigeria Police Force for misconduct.

The officers, Obaze Blessing and Obaze Emmanuella Uju were suspended for discreditable conduct and violation of social media policy of the Force.

The officers, biological sisters, were thrust into the limelight after TikTok videos of them looking sexy in their uniforms and bikinis went viral two weeks ago.

Trouble began on August 3 when the younger sibling shared different sexy pictures with her older sister, stating that she missed her on TikTok account.

The videos went viral two weeks ago after they made it to Twitter and Instagram.

Subsequently, their TikTok following surged as they gained over 500000 TikTok followers overnight.

Meanwhile, the TikTok account no longer exists.

The first picture she shared saw them pose in front of a station while sporting the all-black police uniform.

In another photo, the ladies wore bikinis as they had a lovely time at the beach.

The officers were suspended with immediate effect, the force's public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Force, the action of the two is in breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020, and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013 by the Inspector-General of Police.

“It is important to mention that in line with Section 25 (2) (3) of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013, issued by the Inspector-General of Police (Guidelines for SPYs), the mode of dressing of SPY police mandates its SPY officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police not to wear uniforms. Similarly, extant laws delineate the Supernumerary uniform.

“The suspended supernumerary officers – Obaze Blessing with SPY number 5709 and Obaze Emmanuella Uju with SPY number 5708, adorned themselves in conventional police officers' uniforms contrary to the code regulating the SPY service. One of them similarly adorned the rank of Superintendent of Police which is contrary to extant laws.

“Above all, they portrayed themselves in the viral video and other videos as undisciplined and unprofessional, in contravention of the Police Social Media Policy, with acts glorifying ill-gotten wealth and ill morals, which has received wide condemnation from members of the public.”

—DGN online