C/R: Two arrested for stealing fuel at Awutu Bawjiase

Two persons are in the custody of the Awutu Bawjiase District Police Command for allegedly stealing fuel at a telecommunication transmission site at Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

A third suspect who managed to escape is still on the wanted list of the Police.

According to the Police, a distress call from a supervisor in charge of the telecommunication transmission site around the Methodist school in Awutu Bawjiasi reported that the three individuals in a Hyundai H-100 with registration number GN 5904-17 were stealing fuel in the generator plant at the site.

Police proceeded to the scene and arrested suspects Benard Okyere Alhassan, the Driver of the car, and Samuel Offei.

Nineteen gallons containing the siphoned diesel were retrieved after the arrest.

