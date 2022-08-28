Kofi Twum Boafo appointed communication specialist to NEIP

28.08.2022 LISTEN

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist and communicator, Michael Kofi Twum Boafo has been appointed as a Communication Specialist to the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Program (NEIP).

Speaking in an interview after his new appointment, Michael Kofi Twum Boafo expressed optimism in bringing his vast experiences to bear in his new position.

According to him, NEIP is set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating its middle-income status, and building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development, hence he is prepared to communicate the ideas of the Program through the media effectively.

Michael Kofi Twum Boafo before his new appointment served as a Communication Specialist at the Ministry of Business Development from 2017 to 2020.

He had served in various capacities at different levels at different organizations including Twum-Boafo & Partners as a Draughtsman, Aviation Defense International as a Security Personnel, Universal Energy & Communication as Field Manager and The Daily Statesman as Director of Marketing.

The TEMASCO Boy, Michael Kofi Twum Boafo had his HND Certificate in Construction Management at University of Westminster in June 1993 and furthered his education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2019 where he read BSc in Public Administration.

He later in 2020, went to Harvard University Business School and read Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies.