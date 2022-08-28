I'll champion the welfare of DASA members on campus — TATu's new chief assures

The newly enskinned Dagbon Students Association (DASA) chief of the Tamale Technical University, Naa Ibrahim Nurudeen has assured to protect and champion the welfare of members on campus.
According to him, the unavailability of jobs in the country is alarming hence his palace intends to collaborate with corporate bodies to educate members of the Associations on skills training and other equal important adventure.
“Many University graduates are at home roaming aimlessly with their certificates, they're no jobs out there, they have become a burden to their families, so together with my executives and with the support of these University authorities I intend to seek the services of entrepreneurs for them to train members of the Association to acquire the needed skills which can sustain them after school,” he stated.
He bemoaned that the frustration among the Ghanaian youth after completing school follows their inability to incorporate hand work and the certificate acquired.
Naa Nurudeen urged members of the Dagbon Students Association and youth base Associations to prioritize skills training and entrepreneurship for them to become useful in their respective communities after school, adding that jobs in the public and the private sectors are 'who you know.'
Speaking to Journalists after his enskinment as the 'DASA' Cheif for the year 2022-2023 academic year of the University, he appealed to Non-governmental organizations, philanthropists and whoever matters in society to assist his palace to roll out educative and sensitization programmes.
He stated the need for the creation of a sustainable 'Dagbon Student Fund' geared to support students at the various campuses in the country because of the numerous challenges.
He said many of his colleagues had dropped out of school with others unable to procure reading materials due to financial constraints.
Naa Nurudeen promised to explore and project Dagbon culture to the admiration of the outside world, this he believed would attract public attention to the existence of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) at the Tamale Technical University.
Senior Management member of the University, Mr. Abdul Razak advised members of the Association to be mindful of their actions and inactions on campus since they're the next generation.
He tasked them to take their studies very serious on campus. He however congratulated the new chief and his Executives.
Some dignitaries who graced the occasion included representatives of Sagnar-Naa, chiefs from some palaces in Tamale, Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Yakubu Abdul Majeed, regional chief of DASA, Dema Naa of Nyeb Tamale Dekpema and other youth chiefs, and former DASA chiefs of the University.
The Association comprises all students from Dagbon and Nanung of Dagomba or Nanumba descent in the Northern part of Ghana, or any other person who has the development of Dagbon at heart.
HND NEWLY SWORN-IN DASA EXECUTIVES.
