Four die in accident at Buduatta junction

Four persons have died while several others are in critical condition after a Benz Sprinter Bus with registration number CR 577- 21 collided with a commercial Toyota vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened at Buduatta Junction on the Accra Cape Coast Highway.

According to some eyewitnesses, the four individuals died on the spot after the accident.

A pregnant woman and others who survived the accident are in critical condition and have been rushed to various hospitals along the stretch.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sprinter Bus Freeman Yawokpo who was part of the survivors says the Toyota vehicle made a wrongful overtaking which led to the accident.

