Ghana isn’t a monarchy, chiefs can’t shut down radio stations — Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana has expressed disappointment in the management of the Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV.

He described them as weak for allowing their station to be shut down by the Kumasi Traditional Council over alleged defamation.

Prof. Gyampo, in a Facebook post on Friday, August 26, seen by this portal noted that Ghana is not ruled by a monarch, hence such a directive from the Kumasi chiefs doesn't have legal backing in the country.

“Ghana isn’t a Monarchy. Chiefs can’t shut down radio stations. They only suggested the shutdown and the owners accepted it with alacrity, out of fear. Any blame should be laid at the doorstep of the radio station owners for being weak,” he wrote.

His comment follows the Kumasi Traditional Council order to the management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily halt operations from today, Friday, August 26, 2022.

In addition, the traditional council is demanding an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the leader and founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, on its platform.