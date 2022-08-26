SIM Card Registration Self-Service Application ready, only accepts Ghana Card

The SIM Card Registration Self-Service Application (App) has been released.

The App is intended for subscribers who have done stage 1 of their SIM card registration to complete stage 2.

In a statement issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and copied to ModernGhana News, the App called GH SIM SELF REG is currently available for download on the Google Play Store.

It added that the App provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM Card Registration using the Ghana Card.

The statement noted that subscribers who prefer to physically go to their Service Provider’s registration points to complete Stage 2 can still do so.

"The benefits of the Application include providing convenience for subscribers as they can register in the comfort of their homes, offices or other convenient locations. The App will be available on the Apple Store soon.

"The NCA urges subscribers to reach out to its Operational Support Centre via toll free number 0800-110-622 or the Authority’s handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn or the NCA’s website, www.nca.org.gh for any enquiries or for more information about the App," the statement emphasised.