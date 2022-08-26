Stop attacking MPs; vote them out in 2024 if they have underperformed – KNUST Lecturers advise

A Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Samuel Adu Gyemfi has condemned the recent attacks against some Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Ashanti Region.

In his view, anyone or group of persons who attack an MP for any reason at all must be dealt with by the security agencies.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Samuel Adu Gyemfi advised Ghanaians in various constituencies unhappy about the performance of their elected MPs to wait and vote them out in the next general elections.

“Angry electorate, it’s your civil right to decide who to represent you in parliament therefore, why use violent, criminal means to chase out your MPs with machetes, sticks, and sachet water among others? Instead, vote against the underperforming Asante MPs in election 2024,” the KNUST lecturer said as quoted by Starr News.

His comments come after two MPs, all from the Ashanti Region were attacked by their constituents in the last couple of months over poor road networks and lack of other developmental projects.

The recent attack occurred on Tuesday when the MP of Atwimah Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire was chased by machete-wielding constituents when he visited some of the communities.

Expressing worry over what is becoming common, Dr. Samuel Adu Gyemfi says it must be treated as a national security issue and dealt with accordingly.

“All the constituents who attacked Suame and the Atwima Nwabiagya South MPs must be arrested and jailed because their violent conduct is a national security threat which must not be entertained because the Ashanti region is the stronghold of the ruling party,” he stressed.