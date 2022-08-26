NMC to resolve Oyerepa FM and Manhyia Impasse:

26.08.2022 LISTEN

The National Media Commission (NMC) says it is engaging the traditional leaders in Kumasi and management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV to find amicable solution to the impasse between the two parties.

Mr George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, who revealed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Friday, said as a constitutionally mandated Institution tasked with the responsibility of settling such cases, engaging the feuding parties was critical in addressing the impasse.

“The Constitution mandates us as a Commission to investigate, mediate and settle all complaints made against or by the press or other mass media, and so that’s what we are doing, engaging the two parties involved to find solution to the issue,” he said.

Mr Sarpong said the Commission would only make any public pronouncement after all issues were ironed out and a solution found.

“When such issues happen, people begin to ask the whereabouts of the NMC, but we cannot pass a judgement without hearing from the parties involved. That will amount to prejudice,” he said.

The Kumasi Traditional Council on Thursday, August 25, 2022, asked managers of Kumasi-based, Oyerepa FM/TV, to temporarily suspend operations and apologise to the Manhyia Palace, for allowing the founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr AKwasi Addai Odike to use their medium to “defame” chiefs in Asanteman and the Asantehene.

Reports indicate that Oyerepa FM stopped operations on Friday, August 26, 2022, in compliance with the directives from the Council.

The directive comes barely a month after Ada-based FM station in the Greater Accra Region, Radio Ada, was banned by the Ada Traditional Council from covering this year's Asafotufiami festival.

The Council accused the radio station of using “unrefined language” against traditional authorities on some of its programmes.

A 2022 World Press Freedom index released by Reporters without Borders, in May, ranked Ghana at 60 among 180 countries, dropping 30 spots from the previous year.

GNA