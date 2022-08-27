My government is ready to support any serious-minded businessman or woman — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his efforts to support indigenous businesses to grow.

He said his government will support and partner any serious-minded businessman or businesswoman seeking assistance.

In a tweet today, Friday, August 26, spotted by Modernghana News, the President stated that the initiative will help to boost the country's economy and bring about development.

“Any serious businessman or businesswoman that has a programme for development in his or her sector, and is seeking the partnership and assistance of govt, this Govt, NAkufoAddo’s Govt, will give him or her that support and partnership for us to develop the country together,” the president's tweet reads.

This comes after businesses are struggling to survive following the depreciation of the Cedi, which is being ranked second worst in the world, trailing only the Sri Lankan Rupee.

The current inflation rate is historically 31.7 per cent, causing prices of goods and services to skyrocket making it difficult for Ghanaians to cope.