MPs now more effective in scrutinising gov’t spending due to hung parliament - Afrobarometer survey reveals

Almost half of Ghanaians have been impressed with how the composition of the hung Parliament is holding the government accountable.

The findings of the latest Afrobarometer survey have revealed that 46% of Ghanaians think “the composition of the 8th (“hung”) Parliament has made MPs “somewhat more” or “much more” effective in scrutinising government spending.”

Meanwhile, fewer (39%) think MPs have been more effective at passing laws or more likely to cooperate and build consensus with members of other political parties.

Also, more than eight in 10 (82%) say Parliament should monitor how the government spends taxpayers’ money while three-fourths (75%) say MPs should make laws for the country even if the president does not agree.

In addition, more than two-thirds (71%) of Ghanaians give MPs a failing grade on their job performance over the past year.

The survey was conducted by the Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

In all, 2,400 adult Ghanaians were interviewed for the survey.

Read the full report HERE.