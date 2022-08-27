'You can sue Oyerepa FM but you can't shut it down' — Manasseh Azure to Kumasi chiefs

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian investigative journalist, has questioned the authority of the Kumasi Traditional Council to shut down the Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

He said the constitution lays down procedures for dealing with cases of defamation.

According to him, the Kumasi Traditional Council can only sue for defamation as guaranteed by the constitution but cannot shut down Oyerepa FM.

In a tweet spotted by Modernghana News on Thursday, August 25, he stated, “Kumasi Traditional Council, the constitution provides remedies should the media defame you. You can sue, but you can't shut down.”

In another Tweet today, Manasseh Azure Awuni believes if the chiefs claim they have the power to shut down a radio station, they should use same to clamp down on illegal mining activities in their respective jurisdictions.

“The power that can shut down radio stations should be able to stop the Chinese and other illegal miners from destroying your lands, forests, and water bodies and imperilling future generations,” he stated.

His comment follows the Kumasi Traditional Council order to the management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily halt operations from today, Friday, August 26, 2022.

In addition, the traditional council is demanding an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the leader and founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, on its platform.