Ofori-Atta excelled in his first three years; let’s support him - Financial Analyst

A Global Financial Analyst, Dr. Joshua Bamfo is rallying support for the underfire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Minister has come under severe criticism following the economic meltdown in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But government constantly attributes the ailing Ghanaian economy to the impact of Covid-19 and the blowback of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Amid calls for his resignation, Dr. Joshua Bamfo says the Finance Minister needs to be supported to turn things around instead.

According to the global financial analyst, Ken Ofori-Atta scored excellent marks in the first three years President Akufo-Addo became president, an indication that he is capable of handling the affairs of the Finance Ministry.

“I think this is the time for us to challenge the current Finance Minister and his team to actually turn this back around. Because their track records, at least for the first three years, show a performance that was excellent, that investors had confidence in, there was a lot of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) as well.

“So, I am not of the view that the best way to go about solving this issue is for the president to kick the Minister of Finance out,” Dr. Joshua Bamfo told TV3 in an interview.

The financial analyst added, “However, what is very important is to rebuild credibility. I fully agree that the way and manner going to the IMF was handled wasn’t the most credible. I believe the Ministry should have known that we have some significant challenges.”

Ken Ofori-Atta has the backing of President Akufo-Addo and has personally shot down calls for him to resign, insisting that this is not the time to abandon ship.