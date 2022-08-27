C/R: Bonsuoku Community Foundation to build modern school building after successful launch

Bonsuoku Community Foundation in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region in partnership with the traditional council has pledged its commitment to the development of the community.

This was contained in a report by Bryt Fm News Correspondent, Eric Owusu Amponsah after the launch of the foundation and sod cutting for the construction of a modern school block for the community.

Motive of Foundation

According to him, the motive of setting up the foundation is to help improve the standard of living of the people through the provision of infrastructure development and other policies.

Mr. Kenneth Assibu Brown emphasised that Government alone cannot provide all, hence the need to come out with such an initiative to complement government effort.

He stressed the Foundation will engage in more developmental projects in the area of health, employment, education, security and many other sectors.

Appeal

Mr. Kenneth Assibu Brown, the International Relations Officer and a Founding Member of the Foundation appealed to all indigenes of Bonsuoku Community both locally and abroad to come and support the initiative to help build a brighter future for children and the youth.

"I am appealing to the good people of Bonsuoku to all come on board and help the Foundation and the traditional council to bring the development we need. We must contribute our widow's mite one way or the other to support the development the community needs," he stated.

Chief of Bonsuoku

Chief of Bonsuoku, Nenyi Kweku Kwei VI charged his people to consider making education of their children a priority for a brighter future.

According to him, it is high time people of the Bonsuoku Community see the importance of education and the benefits their children can derive from it as they tried to develop the community.

The Chief who is also the Nifahene of the Senya Beraku Traditional Council revealed he has been successful today all because of education and therefore all and sundry must see its benefit and enrol their wards to enable them create a brighter future for their children.

Residents

Some residents who could not hide their joy were grateful to the leadership of the Foundation and the traditional council for thinking of such an initiative as it would go a long way to improve the quality of education in the community and its environs.

They however, pledged to support the Foundation with their little contributions to assist the development of the community.