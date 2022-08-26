Thunderstorm expected in northern and middle part of Ghana

Variably cloudy conditions are expected across the country with sporadic rain or thunderstorms of varying intensities over parts of the northern and southern halves on Friday morning and afternoon.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) said occasional sunshine would be experienced over parts of the country, while early morning mist or fog patches were predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

Coastal areas would be generally cloudy with low probability of rain, it said.

GNA