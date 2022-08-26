Stop using plastics to package food — Caterers told

Caterers and traditional food vendors have been asked to use glass or metal containers or paper bags as alternatives for food packaging.

“We want you to reduce plastic use and switch to glass or metal containers when possible. Consider replacing your plastic wrap with reusable options such as paper bags and use compostable packaging in your operation.”

Mrs Lydia Essuah, Director Policy Planning Monitoring Evaluation Division (DPPMED), Ministry of Environment Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), said this at a meeting with Caterers Associations in Accra.

The meeting was to afford officials of MESTI to sensitise caterers to the need to reduce the use of plastics and educate them on the effect of plastics on the environment.

She noted that the inhaling of plastic pollution could cause inflammations of the respiratory tract and advised the public against the use of plastics and burning same.

Mrs Essuah said the National Plastics Management Policy (NPMP) had been approved by cabinet in May 2020 together with its implementation plan and that the major objectives of the NPMP were to grow the economy, create jobs and protect the environment to ensure sustainable development.

“The policy aims to progressively reduce the use of plastics, recover recycle and remanufacture plastic,” she added.

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, Executive Secretary, Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), noted that plastics were destroying the environment and if care was not taken, Ghana could import water and food in the future.

He, therefore, tasked the individual to pledge to reduce the usage of plastic use and save the environment.

Ghana is now generating close to one million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually with less than 10 percent being recycled.

GNA