[Video] NPP will collapse if I blow some top secrets in the party — Angry top NPP man

About some days ago, two Ghanaian citizens asked Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to start a thorough investigation of some auction cars to cover the years between 2009 to 2015.

Special Prosecutor upon receiving such a request has reportedly commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of cars and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority starting from 1st July, 2016 to 15th August, 2022.

As this news surfaced online, it has caused a lot of discussions as some names of top personalities may be implicated in the scandal. A top NPP Member, Nana Kay has added his voice to the ongoing discussions.

Nana Kay who spoke with Kwame Appiah Kubi on Kessben FM stated that he also has secrets about people who have been illegally acquiring auction vehicles and goods. He stated that if he decides to reveal or spill the beans on the radio station, it will break NPP and the party will no longer be attractive.

When he was asked to reveal the secrets by the host, Nana Kay stated that he won’t talk but since Special Prosecutor has requested all the particulars regarding auction cars and goods acquisitions.

According to him, the move will bring out the names of those who are involved in the illegal act.

Watch Full Video Here: