Kofi Asare threatens to drag Education Ministry to Special Prosecutor

26.08.2022 LISTEN

Africa Education Watch is considering filing a complaint at the Special Prosecutor over a contract between the Ministry of Education and an IT company, TANIT LTD.

It wants the Education Ministry to sue for a refund of GH¢859,000 and other losses incurred within 30 days.

The contract with TANIT was for it to design, develop and deploy digital teacher training content and platform under the GALOP Project by November 2021.

According to the Ministry of Education, TANIT LTD failed to deliver according to schedule, leading to the expiration of the contract.

“We are aware that the Ministry has since written to TANIT LTD for a refund of the initial payment of GH¢ 859,000 for which TANIT LTD is rather insisting on the payment of the remaining GH¢4.9 million based on its claim that the contract was completed regardless of the delay,” Africa Education Watch noted in a statement.

It maintains that the contract with TANIT was unnecessary, “and only fed into a string of procurement activities under the COVID-19 Resilience Programme of the Ministry of Education with no value for money and spending efficiency, especially when the Ministry claims it eventually leveraged on existing platforms to train the 40,000 teachers for whom this envisioned TANIT platform was meant.”

Africa Education Watch is also concerned that TANIT was contracted through a single source procurement, “which is regrettably a norm at the Ministry of Education.”

By Citi Newsroom