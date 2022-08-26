'My father is afraid I may be killed because of my criticisms of government' — KKD

A renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, better known as KKD has revealed how his 84-year-old father, Mr. Kwasi Darkwah feels about his recent criticisms of the government.

He said his father is concerned that someone may assassinate him.

In an exclusive interview this Wednesday, August 25 on the Accra-based JoyNews' AM Show, which Modernghana News monitors, he noted that his father said thieves and corrupt people despise criticism and scrutiny.

Quoting the exact words of his father he noted, “they will kill you, thieves and corrupt people hate those who speak the truth.”

KDD adds “he (his father) is afraid they will kill me but encouraged me to go ahead.”

A few days ago, the veteran broadcaster made the headlines when he said the Minister of Finance intentionally led Ghana into a borrowing spree for his co-founded Data Bank to earn more commission as sole advisors.

He added that Ken Ofori-Atta and his bank are getting richer while the country is sinking into huge debt.

“I read a report yesterday that broke my heart. I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the minister of finance’s company or former company is the transaction advisor to the monies we borrow. So, as Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance’s company or former company gets richer,” KDD said on GTV’s Breakfast show.