GNFS interdicts ‘shoplifting’ fireman ‘caught on video stealing smartphone in Bolga

An officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Upper East Region, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Alemiakurugo, has been captured on video, stealing from a supermarket in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

A computer technician, Mohammed Sidi, who visited the supermarket to purchase some items, reportedly lost his black techno smartphone after making payment at the counter.

After realising it, he went back to the supermarket to complain to the shop attendants who began a search for the phone.

After the search proved fruitless, the computer technician suggested the shop attendants find out from the security camera where his phone could be.

The CCTV footage revealed a fireman adorned in his uniform, picking rolls of powdered milk sachets and premix tea, which he put into the pockets of his trouser.

The CCTV footage also showed the fireman picking the missing black techno smartphone which the owner had left on the counter, with a black polybag.

He then placed it into his pocket before the owner left the shop.

The Upper East Regional Fire Command launched an investigation into the matter after receiving clips of the video.

The officer was identified and the rolls of powdered milk and premix tea retrieved from him.

The phone, which had remained switched off since it was stolen, was also returned to its owner.

The fireman has since been interdicted.

Source: classfmonline.com