'Your power should be able to stop galamsey, not radio stations' — Manasseh Azure to Kumasi Chiefs

Top Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni wants chiefs to use their power to stop the Chinese from doing illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

His comment follows the Kumasi Traditional Council order to the management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily halt operations from today, Friday, August 26, 2022.

In addition, the traditional council is demanding an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the leader and founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, on its platform.

Sharing his thoughts on the directive from the Kumasi Traditional Council, Manasseh Azure Awuni kicked against the action taken by the Kumasi chiefs, arguing that the council per the constitution cannot shut down a radio station.

“Kumasi Traditional Council, the constitution provides remedies should the media defame you. You can sue, but you can't shut down,” Manasseh Azure Awuni posted on his Twitter on Thursday evening.

In another Tweet today, Manasseh Azure Awuni has said any power that can shut down radio stations should be able to put an end to illegal mining.

“The power that can shut down radio stations should be able to stop the Chinese and other illegal miners from destroying your lands, forests, water bodies and imperiling future generations,” his post today reads.