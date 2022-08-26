'Ofori-Atta has done his best; it’s time to bring in a new face with fresh ideas' – Prof. Bokpin

A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has indicated that it is time to have a fresh face running the affairs at the Ministry of Finance.

In his view, the current Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has done his best for the country and must now step aside for someone else to bring on board fresh ideas to address the many challenges facing the economy.

Speaking to 3Business in an interview, Prof. Godfred Bokpin stressed that it will be good for the country if Minister Ken Ofori-Atta resigns.

“I think that we need fresh minds, we need fresh ideas, we need a different face from the Ministry.

“I do recognize the current Minister of Finance, perhaps has done his best for the country and I think that we should be able to recognize that we are at the point where somebody also needs to continue,” the UGBS Professor shared.

Prof. Godfred Bokpin is one of many people who have called for the resignation of the Finance Minister in the following the ailing Ghanaian economy which has forced the government to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Although several Civil Society and pressure groups have also called on the President to sack Ken Ofori-Atta, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has maintained that all his ministers have performed outstandingly well.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has also indicated that he has no plans to resign. According to him, taking such a decision will be just like a father abandoning his children just because things are tough.