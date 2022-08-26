Attacks on MPs: These things will not end now – Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adama Bona says Members of Parliament (MPs) who have come under attack by constituents in recent times is their own doing.

In the last couple of months, two MPs, all from the Ashanti Region have been attacked by their constituents over poor road networks and lack of other developmental projects.

The recent attack occurred on Tuesday when the MP of Atwimah Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire was chased by machete-wielding constituents when he visited some of the communities.

Speaking to Starr FM, Adam Bonaa has argued that it is likely the attacks on MPs will not be ending anytime soon.

In his view, the MPs are to be blamed for any attack that comes their way.

“Because the MP themselves for want of a better word I will want to say the MPs themselves create this themselves. MPs are not development agents. So as to how MPs will go on campaign platforms and promise heaven and earth. Instead of letting their constituents know that they will have good laws that will help the development of this country.

“They usually don’t discuss laws with their constituents, they discuss roads, cars, school buildings, and hospitals. They discuss things that are not within their remit. They discuss things that DCEs, MCEs are supposed to be dealing with, things that are left with the Executive.

“So that is where the challenge is because then as an MP how do you go promising that you are going to make sure a 50 kilometer road will be constructed when you are not part of the Executive. You are not part of the Executive so how are you going to do it? That is the problem and what we are seeing today is going to get worse because of self-entitlement,” the Security Analyst explained.

He said it is likely some constituencies in the Volta Region are taking a cue from what is happening in the Ashanti Region and may replicate same if the NDC comes to power and denies them more developmental projects.

“It is not going to end now. In this country, we know that the Ashanti region is the world bank of the NPP. When you go to the Volta region it is the world-bank for the NDC, today NDC is not in power. But I am sure that our brothers and sisters in the Volta region are learning some lessons from their brothers and sisters in the Ashanti region,” Adam Bonaa added.