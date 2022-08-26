A/R: Horror at Adansi Anwiaso as driver loses head in accident

A gory accident that has occurred at Adansi Anwiaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region has resulted in the death of a driver of a saloon car.

The driver of the saloon car had his head chopped off in the accident.

From the information gathered, a tanker vehicle crashed into the saloon car with registration number AW 1514- 22.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the tanker vehicle with registration number AS 8679- 22 was overspeeding at the time when the accident occurred.

It is understood that some motorist who had seen him driving carelessly urged him to slow down but he refused to listen.

Eventually, while making a sharp curve, he lost control and collided with the saloon car.

Through the intervention of Fire Service Officers, the lifeless body of the saloon car driver was subsequently retrieved after cutting parts of the mangled car.

The body and the head have been deposited at the morgue with residents of Adansi Anwiaso thrown into shock.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tanker car survived the accident. He however sustained various degrees of injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical care.