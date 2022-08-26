Kumasi chiefs shut down Oyerepa FM today over Odike’s galamsey comment

26.08.2022 LISTEN

The Kumasi Traditional Council has ordered the management of Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, to stop operating the radio station to show they are remorseful for allowing the founder of the United Progressive Party (UFP) Akwasi Addai Odike to make ill comments against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on its platform.

The council does not only want the station to be closed down from today, Friday, August 26, 2022, until the issue is resolved at the Manhyia Palace but also render an unqualified apology.

The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI who presided over the council meeting said this when the management of the radio station led by its Chief Executive Officer was summoned before the council on Thursday, 25 August 2022, over Odike’s comment against Asantehene over galamsey activities.

The management of the radio station used the opportunity to apologise to the Manhyia palace for the comment but it was not accepted by the council because the council said the traditional way of rendering a proper apology was not followed.

Baffour Amankwatia, therefore, advised the management of the radio station to seek wise counsel and render an unqualified proper apology to the Manhyia palace through prominent Chiefs.

Baffour Amankwatia expressed worry about the rate at which Journalists have been insulting "Nananom" in connection with the galamsey activities, noting that Chiefs are innocent when it comes to galamsey issues.

While saying the constitution does not give powers to Chiefs to lease land for mining activities but to the government, he noted that miners nowadays come to sites with a special armed patrol security team that Chiefs cannot do anything about.

Baffour Amankwatia also said the regional security council Chaired by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah will be invited to the palace on Monday to witness the proceedings concerning Odike's comments when the management of Oyerepa FM appears before it again.

Meanwhile, this morning, Friday, 26 August 2022, Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah reported that the radio station is off air.

Source: Classfmonline.com