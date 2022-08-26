ModernGhana logo
Police-military team deployed to Chereponi over clashes

A joint team of police and military has been deployed to Tibongo and Junjoon communities in the Chereponi District of the North East region following clashes that left one dead with two others injured.

The clash also resulted in the burning of houses. The clashes are reported to have happened between the two communities on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, over the right of the claimant to a piece of farmland.

Speaking to Citi News, the District Chief Executive for Chereponi Hajia Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru, said communal clashes in the district are retarding the development of the place.

“Change is a difficult thing for people. There is a bit of improvement. It is just that we are not getting it in the way I was expecting to get them to quickly appreciate that we need to be engaging more than fighting.”

By Citi Newsroom

