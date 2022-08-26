Akrofuom District Assembly empowers PWDs to be economically independent

Some Persons with Disability in the Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region have been given items ranging from Deep Freezers, Mist blowers, wheelchairs, Fufu pounding machines whiles others were also given medical and educational support.

The move according to the District Chief Executive Hon Maurice Jonas Woode forms part of the commitment by the Assembly to economically empowered the PWDs to be economically independent through the District share of the Disability Fund.

According to him, the Assembly was keen on empowering PWDs to become economically viable and also bridge the discriminatory gap through the Disability Fund to alleviate poverty among persons with disabilities and to increase their participation in socio-economic activities.

" This is the 7th time I have supervised the prompt disbursement of The Disability since I assumed office as DCE. Again, about 300 people have so far benefited from the Disability fund since the Assembly was created in 2019. This confirms our commitment to improving the lives of people with Disability at Akrofuom".

Others were also given educational support in the form of school uniforms, textbooks and school bags. This according to the DCE was to build their capacity and motivate them to go through school successfully.

He further revealed that effective monitoring and supervision mechanisms have been put in place to ensure items disbursed were not misused. He added that most beneficiaries failed to use monies and equipment given to them for the intended purpose due to limited supervision.

On his part, the District Coordinating Director, Ebenezer Douglas Ntiamoh, advised the PWDs that being disable does not mean they are not able.

He advised them to make good use of the items presented to them. He mentioned that it is important for beneficiaries to demonstrate the importance of the Disability Fund by leveraging it to improve their livelihoods.

The District Social Welfare Officer Gideon Osei Poku said the Assembly has so far registered 400 PWDs through effective collaboration with Assembly members and their Unit Committees.

He added that to arrive at the 46 people who were supported this term, a Committee was set up to tour the communities to do a needs assessment to ascertain those who critically need support.

He said all the PWDs who have registered with the Assembly have so far been enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The beneficiaries praised the Government and the MCE for the timely release of Disability Fund. Peter Agyen, a visually impaired man who was presented with fufu pounding machine underscored the importance of the machine. He said it will provide the opportunity for him to make a living without depending on well-wishers for support.