'I stand by my words; the chiefs are involved in galamsey' – Odike fires

The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has accused the Kumasi Traditional Council of the plot against him after his galamsey allegation.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday, August 25 monitored by ModernGhana News, the former presidential candidate said he stands by his allegation that some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are neck-deep in illegal mining.

“What I said, where did I go wrong? I’m yet to know. They have blown it out of proportion. The chiefs are involved. I repeat it on your platform,” Akwasi Addai Odike stressed insisting that same has been echoed by Otumfuo in the past.

He added, “They and the government they connived to destroy the environment. We must all condemn and fight galamsey.

“I don’t think I was wrong to make such a statement on Oyerepa.”

Reacting to the directive from the Kumasi Traditional Council asking Oyerepa FM to shut down operations on Friday August 26 and render an apology to show remorse, Akwasi Addai Odike said the managers of the radio station must not allow themselves to be bullied.

In his opinion, the Kumasi Traditional Council has no power to issue such a directive that will affect the business of the radio owners.

“They don’t have that power to cease somebody from operating their business in the region. They don’t have that power at all. They don’t understand democracy.

“Oyerepa must also take the matter up, media commission come on. The ban is too harsh just like myself. Can you believe my chief has banned me from coming to my own hometown?" Odike quizzed.

According to him, he has gone into hiding after Monday’s attack by thugs on his office. The UPP leader added that he is waiting for Otumfuo to return to the country for the matter to be resolved.

“Otumfuo is not in town and they have taken the traditional norms into their hands. We are waiting for Otumfuo to come. When he comes I believe tempers will calm down and everything will be settled amicably. They are doing this to gain favour but they have blown it out of proportion,” Akwasi Addai Odike emphasised.