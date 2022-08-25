Otumfuo’s driver '40 40' was among the thugs hired to kill me, vandalised my office – Odike

Ghanaian businessman and politician, Akwasi Addai Odike says he can identify the thugs who tried to assassinate him in his office in Kumasi.

The office of the former presidential candidate was attacked and vandalised by gunmen on Monday, August 22.

The attack followed his allegation that some chiefs in the Ashanti Region were neck-deep in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

He is also reported to have charged the youth to rise up and demand the chiefs to come clear on their stance in the fight against illegal mining in their communities.

His comments angered the chiefs in the region who subsequently banned him from Manhyia.

The Chiefs also ordered Oyerepa FM/TV to stop operating by Friday, August 26.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, August 25, the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) revealed a driver of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was part of the men who attacked him.

According to Akwasi Addai Odike, the said driver is popularly known as 40-40.

“I’m in my hideout now. They hired thugs to come and kill me in my office and I know them. All the boys I saw them. One is the driver of Otumfuo. I know all of them. I know where they operate from. I have reported the matter and the police are now manhunting them.

“I saw 40-40 who is the driver of Otumfuo. I can’t give out his real name because that is what he is affectionately called,” Akwasi Addai Odike told Citi News in an interview this evening monitored by ModernGhana News.

The former presidential candidate says although he has a lot of respect for the Kumasi Traditional Council, he disagrees with their decision.

According to him, he is against violence and will not do anything that will lead to bloodshed. He has decided to stay calm until Otumfuo returns to Ghana for the matter to be settled amicably.