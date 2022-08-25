‘Ghanaian journalists are bent on sending NPP into opposition’ — Presidential Staffer alleges

Newton-Offei Justice Abeeku, an online journalist and presidential staffer in President Akufo-Addo's administration, has chastised Ghanaian journalists for being "unfair" to the government.

According to Justice Abeeku, the media industry is doing everything possible to ensure that the NPP loses in 2024.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 24 spotted by Modernghana News, he urged government officials not to prioritize the media over their foot soldiers.

He believes the media is on agenda to push NPP into opposition in 2024 elections.

“These media people are bent on working to send NPP into opposition in 2024 but these top government appointees are behaving as if these media people have the NPP at heart than the party grassroots,” he stated.

According to Mr. Abeeku, the ministers have sidelined the party’s grassroots communicators and serial callers who can spread the good work of the government in their localities to the larger populace.

He indicated that some government appointees are wasting money on journalists in the name of throwing light on their achievements, who in turn paint them black before Ghanaians.

“NPP ministers should desist from this nonsense of telling journalists "I will sponsor you and your crew to come and verify the truth about what I'm saying about our achievements in my region or ministry.

“Your party communicators and grassroots members need the information to project the works of the government but you persistently deny them access, and also, refuse to respond to all their phone calls,” his post concludes.