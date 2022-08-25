Enough of the slogans; fix the economy, tackle cedi depreciation – NPP's Dr. Amoako Baah to gov't

25.08.2022 LISTEN

A former Political Science Lecturer at the University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has advised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to focus on fixing the ailing economy.

Speaking to Starr News in an interview, the sympathiser of the NPP said in the midst of economic hardships, government must do away with all forms of sloganeering.

Following the second attack on a Member of Parliament by constituents in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah insists government must tackle problems facing the country and stop the noise about 'breaking the 8.'

“When you come here and tell people ‘break the 8’ they get more upset, that is what they should know. We have said it several times we don’t want any more slogans. Pay attention to the ills of the nation, fix the economy not words. When you pay attention and fix the economy, the dollar comes down then that in itself will break the 8 for you. Not you saying things,” the Political Scientist shared.

Dr. Amoako Baah continued, “Why are we upset here that they have done everything here and we are okay? Is that what they are saying? Please when you say these things it gets people more up, yes there are so many projects slated for the Ashanti region, go to Wankra it came during the era of Kuffuor time it’s still hanging here. The place is rotten and who is going to be happy about that.

“If we do these things it creates a lot of jobs. So when the hardship comes you still have something to go by. Asare hospital rotting in there. The Watermelon project is laying there and you want them to be happy about that.”

On Tuesday, August 23, Atwimah Nwabiagya South MP Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire was hooted at and nearly attacked by residents over bad road infrastructure while touring the constituency.

Before Parliament went on recess, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is Suame MP in the Ashanti Region also had the same experience.

Increasingly, followers of the NPP in the region have made it clear they are unhappy with the current government and continue to demand more developmental projects.