'Mahama did well than Akufo-Addo, just that he had a weak communication team' — KKD

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, affectionately called by his initials KKD has made the news headlines following his recent revelation about Ken Ofori-Atta’s Data Bank benefiting anytime Ghana goes borrowing.

His most recent one was his comparison of the performances of the current President Akufo-Addo and the former John Dramani Mahama.

On the Accra-based Joy News on Wednesday, August 24 which was monitored by Modernghana News he stated emphatically that former President John Mahama did a better job than this government.

According to him, the poor performance of President Akufo-Addo has made Ghanaians realise how good John Mahama was.

"Looking back now, I think Ghanaians were unfair to John Mahama. He didn’t speak much; he had a communication team that failed him. They were more interested in hearing their voice than in speaking about the work that man (Mahama) was doing.

"I have heard things said about him. He (Mahama) is my brother because, for me, my father’s mother has ancestors who come from the north. There was a time when somebody sat in company with me dining, opened his mouth, and said we would never sit down for a Northerner to rule over us," he said.

While in opposition, the current government attacked the former Mahama-led NDC administration over the economic crisis.

This according to KKD, “so, if we could victimize this person so much and now senior people in the NPP are calling (me names for criticizing the government). We still love Nana Addo (but) his governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ.”