Ghanaians elected us to solve problems and that’s exactly what gov’t is doing – Bawumia

Vice President H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the ruling government is keen on tackling all problems facing the country.

According to him, Ghanaians elected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into government to solve problems and that is exactly what it has been doing in the past six years.

“Governments are elected to solve problems, it is therefore important as politicians who have been given the mandate to govern to tell the people what specific problems we have solved since we assumed office,” H.E Dr. Bawumia said while speaking at the Biennial Joint Session of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, A.M.E.Zion church in Accra on Thursday, August 25.

He said notwithstanding the challenges facing Ghana, the government will continue to work toward solving the various problems confronting the country.

“So at this stage, in the context of all the issues that we are dealing with, the cost of living going up so astronomically, let me share with you some of the problems that we have solved or are solving over the last six years we have been in government.

“We have implemented the National Identification system the Ghana Card, our first time since independence. Today, if you have a Ghana Card and you are a student, you no longer need a guarantor to get a loan for the tertiary education,” the Vice President remarked.

H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia added, “Before, you couldn’t move money from MTN to Vodafone but today, you can do that because of interoperability. Because of interoperability you can also move money from your bank account to your mobile money wallet and mobile money wallet to your bank account, you can even receive remittances from abroad straight into your mobile phone and you don’t have to go to your bank.

“Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this mobile money interoperability that has made Ghana the fastest growing Mobile Money market in Africa. Because of interoperability, it means the mobile money account acts like bank account because they are very much interoperable.

“So today, if you look at operating a mobile money account, making payments, it is just like someone having a bank account. Most people don’t even use their bank account anymore, they just use their mobile money account. When we came into office this was one of the problems we wanted to solve and by making this interoperability 90 per cent of adult Ghanaians either have MoMo account or a bank account and with the two functioning in similar ways.”