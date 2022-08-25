A/R: Gov’t has started several projects — Regional Minister denies claim of neglect

The youth in the Ashanti region have expressed anger at their own Members of Parliament (MPs) for lack of development.

Many, particularly the Majority Minister and Suame MP, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu last month was hooted in his constituency over the lack of developmental projects despite the region being the ruling NPP’s World Bank of votes.

Disagreeing with the claims, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said the NPP government has commenced a lot of projects in the region, including the expansion of the Kumasi airport and the construction of new phases of the Kejetia Market.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, August 24, the Minister added that the NPP government has done a lot in the Ashanti region in terms of infrastructure.

“As much as I admit that the government has bot been able to bridge the gap between the regional expectation of infrastructural development and actual delivery, I am of the strongest conviction that the NPP government has not performed badly in terms of provision of development facilities in the Ashanti region.

“We have the airport expansion project to be completed by the end of this year. Whatever the situation is, this project will be completed by the end of this year. We also have the Kejetia Central Market Phase 11 project. If we can do any proper decongestion in Kumasi, it is this project that is going to solve it,” he clarified

According to Mr. Osei Mensah, the ongoing projects in the region would have been completed if not for the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“But for the global economic crisis which has had devastating economic effects on the country, most of these projects would have been completed. Thus bridging significantly, the gap between the actual and expected levels of development,” he noted.