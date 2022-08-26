Nkronso MA Basic wins 3rd edition of Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz

Nkronso MA Basics School was crowned the winner of the third and final edition of the Kingsley Spelling Challenge and Kingsley Maths & Science Quiz.

The educative event was held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education. KPCE Demonstration Basic School and Wirenkyiren MA Basic School emerged as 1st and 2nd runner-up, respectively, in the Maths and Science Quiz.

Kibi Rock of Ages, emerged winner of the 2nd Edition of the ‘Kingsley Spelling Challenge’. Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Methodist JHS and Asiakwa Presbyterian JHS were also 1st and 2nd runner-up respectively.

The educational interventions, spearheaded by the Executive Director of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyeman and his partners; Time With Kingsley Series, were initiated to equip young learners in the Abuakwa South Municipality.

The "Time With Kingsley Series" is a coaching and mentoring programme for SHS students who will have the opportunity to meet industry leaders who will guide and mentor them in their career choices.

Mr Agyeman lauded the Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Akosua Asabea Annoh, for urging the teachers to continuously monitor the progress of their students academically to ensure that all of them are given the needed attention.

Commending the young winners, Mr Agyeman entreated the students to take their studies seriously because "they can become the next JB Danquahs, Einsteins, Osagyefo Amoatias, and Kingsley Agyemangs."

Speaking at the finals event, he said "Determined to continue to use Power to Empower, I pledged my unending support to see to it that the Abuakwa South Municipality takes back its glory especially in education."

He added, "I am most grateful to the Municipal Educational Directorate and my partners-The Ghana Education Service, Beulah Insurance Brokers Limited, Kingdom Books and Stationery, ABTL Africa Limited, Fashionable Africa Limited, Functions Ghana, Vibe Consult, Luki Media, JL Properties Limited, Techno Mobiles, Goil Ghana, and a host of other partners. who contributed in diverse ways to ensure that the quizzes were a success."

Launching both the second and third edition of the Kingsley Spelling Challenge and Kingsley Science and Maths Quiz at Kyebi on June 16, 2022, Mr. Kingsley Agyemang challenged the students to be self-confident knowing that the next J.B Danquahs and Akufo-Addos can come from within. He assured young learners that he will continue to use power to empower than to use power to abuse.

Mr. Agyemang called on stakeholders to support the educational interventions rolled out by the government by supporting them with "ours, no matter how small they are."

"My hope is to see these products of the Maths and Science Quiz competing with the crème de la crème globally," Mr. Kingsley Agyemang stated.

He stressed that the ‘Time With Kingsley Series’ will make a stop at all the six senior high schools in the municipality.

The initiative, he says, was made possible by the collaborative efforts of his partners and key individuals, including the Regional Director of Education, Mrs Margarete Nsia-Asare and her regional team; the Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Daniel Yeboah Heinno and his team; the Ghana Education Service, Beulah Insurance Brokers Limited, Kingdom Books and Stationery, ABTL Africa Limited, Fashionable Africa Limited, Functions Ghana, Vibe Consult.

76 schools at the Junior High School level (both public and private) competed for the Kingsley Science and Maths Quiz with 92 schools (both public and private) also competing for the second edition of the Kingsley Spelling Challenge.