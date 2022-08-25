Maamobi, Nima dwellers demonstrate against ‘short eviction notice’

ModernGhana logo
Some residents of Nima and Maamobi today, Thursday, 25 August 2022, hit the streets to demonstrate against a demolition exercise earmarked for the area by the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly.

The over 8,000 residents at the Senya Electoral Area, whose structures have been earmarked for demolition, appealed to the authorities for more time to vacate the place following a final eviction notice from the Assembly.

Clad in red and black, the demonstrators held placards with inscriptions such as: “Stop the demolition now, Mr President”, “This demolition is a national security threat”, “Our mothers and fathers are dying”, “Our leaders don’t care about us.”

The residents marched from the Kotobabi JHS to the Obra Spot to register their concerns about the exercise.

