Police on manhunt for persons who ransacked Odike’s office

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for the persons who ransacked the office of the founder of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Adae Odike in Kumasi.

The Regional Command confirmed that some damage was caused to the glass doors, vehicles, television, and chairs at the office of Odike.

According to sources, the attackers who held pistols were led by one Jamal, who is currently on the run with his accomplices.

The offices of Akwasi Addai Odike were on Monday ransacked and vandalized by some unknown persons.

Citi News cannot independently confirm if the ransacking and vandalism of the offices were linked to some commentaries he made recently on a radio station, which made him incur the wrath of chiefs in the region.

Akwasi Addai Odike in a recent interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM criticised chiefs within the Asante Kingdom for failing to help end illegal mining activities in the region.

He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against the chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

By Citi Newsroom