Akufo-Addo calls for partnership to implement SDGs

President Akufo-Addo has called for strategic partnerships to build a progressive coalition to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Prof. George Gyan-Baffour at the launch of Ghana’s 2022 Voluntary National Review Report on the implementation of the SDGs in Accra last Friday, the President said the government has decided to conduct a second Voluntary National Review (VNR) following the first one in 2019.

He stated that with a little over eight more years to the 2030 end date for the SDGs, the government would put all hands on deck to realise the desired transformation of the country.

“The central role of international partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, academia, community leaders, including traditional leaders, is key in this regard,” he said.

The President also called for smart action to foster and leverage science, technology, and innovation to accelerate the implementation of the 17 SDGs, noting that new technologies are rapidly transforming all aspects of society, economy and environment.

On his part, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, lauded the government for its leadership on the SDGs, particularly by incorporating the SDGs into national systems and structures.

“These positive steps have supported resilience in the face of unexpected challenges and fostered a spirit of ambition and partnerships that must be nurtured and empowered to propel Ghana to achieve the SDGs by 2030,” he emphasized.

He applauded the NDPC for providing exemplary leadership in coordinating the process, stating that under its leadership, Ghana had much to be proud of in terms of the SDGs and VNR.