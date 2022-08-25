'I blame IMF for accepting your request' — Mahama’s Aide tells Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama's Special Aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari has slammed President Akufo-Addo for shifting the blame for Ghana's returns to IMF for a bailout.

She said no one would have ever believed the President would come out and deny responsibility for the IMF move.

Miss Bawa also stated in a tweet spotted by Modernghana News today, Thursday, August 25, that she will only blame the IMF for accepting the president's request.

“Who would have thought…. Well, let me just blame the IMF for accepting your application and considering Ghana for a bailout,” her post reads.

The President recently debunked the notion that the return is due to his mismanagement of the economy.

Speaking on Damongo-based PAD FM in the Savannah Region on Wednesday, August 24, as part of his two-day tour of the region, he insisted that Ghana's IMF move is due to global factors such as COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war.

“In fact, the big difference that we are having in Ghana today and why we have gone back to the IMF is that everybody recognises it is not as a result of my mismanagement, as was the case during the tenure of the previous government,” he said.

The president clarified that “the reality is that there are global inflation, high commodity prices, among others, and all these have been the principal reasons for the difficulties we are having as a country.”