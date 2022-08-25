ModernGhana logo
EPA to deploy sound metres to check noise pollution in business districts

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the mass deployment of sound metres to help check the levels of noise pollution in the country, especially in many of the business districts across the country.

The Executive Director of EPA, Mr Henry Kokofu said the sound metres will be deployed to the metropolitan and municipal assemblies.

The EPA boss made the announcement in an interview on Accra100.5FM on Wednesday, 24 August 2022.

In his view, chop bars, pubs, nightclubs, churches, street preachers, as well as shop owners are the major noise polluters in the country.

Also, he said commercial vehicles with loud exhausts contribute to noise pollution.

With the deployment of the metres, Mr Kokofu said drivers of such vehicles will be arrested and prosecuted to send a warning to other culprits.

He said noise pollution has become a major concern to the agency stemming from the number of complaints received from the public.

Mr Kokofu threatened that the agency will not be merciful with any culprit.

Source: Classfmonline.com

