E/R: Concrete pillar strikes woman dead at Akyem Asuom

25.08.2022 LISTEN

A family is currently mourning the death of their daughter at Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirim district in the Eastern region.

A woman identified as Cecilia Amankwah has met her untimely death.

On Wednesday, August 24, she was struck by a concrete pillar at her home.

The 47-year-old was hanging washed clothes on a drying line tied to the concrete pillar when the incident occurred.

The weak concrete pillar fell on her. She bled from the injury sustained on her head.

Amid screams from some children who were around, some neighbours rushed to help her. Unfortunately, when Madam Cecilia Amankwah was rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Her body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation as the police look into the matter.

The deceased, Madam Cecilia Amankwah has left behind three children.