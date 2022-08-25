'Stop wasting money for big buttocks, serious-minded men won't settle for that' — Rev. Charlotte Oduro to women

Mrs Charlotte Oduro, a well-known marriage counsellor has advised women trying to increase the size of their buttocks just to win men.

Serious men, according to the marriage counsellor, will not settle for big buttocks or other body parts.

Speaking on the Accra-based TV3, monitored by Modernghana News, the outspoken marriage counsellor explained that men who wish to have a good marital home will only consider what the woman can do to support the family.

“Any man that is business minded and a serious business or someone who wants to build a life for himself doesn’t really care about big buttocks.

“They are looking for women that can build a life with them. They are looking for women that are smart enough to see the future and stand with them as women,” she stated.

She emphasized that any man who defines a good woman by the size of her buttocks is not serious about life.

“Every man who knows where he is going and not here to joke,” she noted.

Her remarks follow recent lifestyles of women spending large sums of money to shape their buttocks and other body parts to appear attractive to wealthy men.